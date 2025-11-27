SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 86,723 Shares of Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,723 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Agilon Health worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health in the first quarter worth $48,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Agilon Health during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 65.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.40 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Agilon Health Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of AGL opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.05. Agilon Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 75.92% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilon Health Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

