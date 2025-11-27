SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Varex Imaging $VREX

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,685 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Varex Imaging worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 231.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $1,873,000.

VREX stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.93.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

