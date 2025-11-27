SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,088 Shares of MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2,430.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGEE stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The business had revenue of $175.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

