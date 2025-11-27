SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,422 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 285.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,688,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 553,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.5%

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $175.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.39.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $410.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.08 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J & J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.56 per share, with a total value of $48,902.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,737.28. This represents a 114.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.