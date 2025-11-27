AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $227.57 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.27.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

