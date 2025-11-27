Cathay General Bancorp $CATY Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CATY opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $210.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,022.72. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $362,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 138,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,991.60. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,148. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

