Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 118.4% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $291.39 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $312.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

