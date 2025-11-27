SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF $EQRR

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 5.42% of ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 324.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.2328 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

