SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. $XYZ

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $221,531.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,357.20. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $500,946.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 521,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,302,969.92. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XYZ. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

