SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 23,820 Shares of Kimbell Royalty $KRP

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the second quarter valued at $56,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 4,300.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Down 1.2%

KRP stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -173.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Kimbell Royalty’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $49,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,929.62. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.20.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

