Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $683,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,718.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $37.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.