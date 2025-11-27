Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $848,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF $MSLC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

MSLC stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

About Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF

The Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF (MSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund utilizes a multi-manager strategy in constructing the portfolio.

