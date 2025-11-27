Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

PRFZ opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

