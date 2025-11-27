Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $891,000 in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 385.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

ALLY opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

