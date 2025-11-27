iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000.

IYK opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

