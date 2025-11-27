Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

