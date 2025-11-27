Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 40,639 VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF $HYEM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

