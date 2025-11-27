Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $859,000 Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF $JHPI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.02% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:JHPI opened at $22.92 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

