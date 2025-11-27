Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $833,000 Stake in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 433.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ArcBest Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

