Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

