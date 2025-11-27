SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 330.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

