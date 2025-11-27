Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.