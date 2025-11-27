AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total transaction of $2,518,971.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,161 shares in the company, valued at $98,593,197.36. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,976,630. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 360,542 shares of company stock valued at $208,733,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Shares of APP opened at $586.37 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $609.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

