Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $260.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 15.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
