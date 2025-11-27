Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,509,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7,412.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,149,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 332,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 186,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $260.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 15.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

