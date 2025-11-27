Analysts Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $8,197,820.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 906,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,107,301.98. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in H&R Block by 64.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 227,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 813,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

