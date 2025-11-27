Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) & Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Head to Head Contrast

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Distilling and Heineken, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heineken 0 1 2 3 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Heineken”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 6.93 $710,000.00 ($22.15) -0.29 Heineken $38.91 billion 1.16 $1.06 billion N/A N/A

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Heineken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Heineken N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heineken beats Heritage Distilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands. The company offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, cafes, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants. Heineken N.V. was incorporated in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

