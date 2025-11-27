Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $180,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,880,000 after buying an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,882,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,013,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,236,000 after purchasing an additional 472,623 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after purchasing an additional 273,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.99.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

