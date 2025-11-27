Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 65,415 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,415 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $164,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,593,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 20.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,937,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,346,000 after purchasing an additional 330,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Natera by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 77,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,154,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,529,231.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 308,366 shares of company stock worth $63,050,068 in the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.