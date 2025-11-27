Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $10.57 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $138.76 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.