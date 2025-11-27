Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $321.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $292.97 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.39.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

