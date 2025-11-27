Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 4,466 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $629.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.22.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

