69,100 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

