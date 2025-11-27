Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,734 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 4,252.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Copart stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

