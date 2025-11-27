W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of W.P. Carey worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.P. Carey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,581,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,769,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,551,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,147,000 after purchasing an additional 120,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:WPC opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

