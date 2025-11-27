Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

