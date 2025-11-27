Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.