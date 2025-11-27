Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,770 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 169.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 644.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,500. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,101.07. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock worth $12,990,384. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $155.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

