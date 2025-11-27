Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

