Choreo LLC Raises Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4%

CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

