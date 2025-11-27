Country Trust Bank Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16,566.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $711,387,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average of $187.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

