Country Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average of $198.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.