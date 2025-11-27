DWS Municipal Income Trust $KTF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,279,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 114,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

