Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DUK opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

