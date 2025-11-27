Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 386,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

