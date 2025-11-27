Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,900 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after buying an additional 326,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $188,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,195.10. The trade was a 61.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,101.07. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,203 shares of company stock worth $12,990,384 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $155.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WMS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

