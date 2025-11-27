Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

