Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. TD Cowen upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.