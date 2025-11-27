Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

