Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.6%
Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
