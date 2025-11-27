Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.14 Million Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.31. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.