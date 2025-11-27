Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,132,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,115 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Newell Brands worth $38,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

